Assault, gunfire, threats lead to arrest of 2 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say they've arrested a couple in Jamestown after the woman fired gunshots and threatened to kill the man accused of assaulting her with a metal object.

Officers responded to an alley just after 10 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming and threatening a man followed by three gunshots.

“It was determined there had been a physical altercation between the male and female and they were in a domestic relationship,” police Maj. Justin Blinsky said.

After getting a warrant officers searched a vehicle belonging to one of the two. Police said they found a gun, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a metal blunt object used during the altercation, KQDJ reported.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was arrested on possible charges of making terroristic threats and discharging a firearm. The 33-year-old man was arrested on possible charges of aggravated domestic assault.