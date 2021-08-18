Aspiring artists get a crash course in Connecticut's pollinators at Ridgefield event Alyssa Seidman Aug. 18, 2021
Students in the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Summer Arts Program studied species of pollinators that live in the gardens in front the guild and have created murals on the inside and outside of the building. Friday, August 13, 2021; Ridgefield, Conn.
Students in the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Summer Arts Program studied species of pollinators that live in the gardens in front the guild and have created murals on the inside and outside of the building. Program Director Mary Harold talks about what the students learned and their experience in painting the murals. Friday, August 13, 2021; Ridgefield, Conn.
Students in the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Summer Arts Program studied species of pollinators that live in the gardens in front the guild and have created murals on the inside and outside of the building. Instructor Victor DeMasi talks about what the students learned and their experience in painting the murals. Friday, August 13, 2021; Ridgefield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD — Much like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings, the children bounded around the Ridgefield Guild of Artists at light speed, but were careful not to spill the cups of murky paint water they carried.
With pin-thin brushes they applied layers of orange, black and white paint all over the building to create murals of monarch butterflies. The colorful pollinators were accompanied by bumblebees and silhouetted observers — one toted a camera to capture their beauty while another outstretched its arms to chase the butterflies through the proverbial breeze.