Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services reviving JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 12:37 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Major Asian stock markets advanced Monday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed the downturn in Chinese service activity eased in May as anti-virus controls on Shanghai and other major cities were lifted.
Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose.