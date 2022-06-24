Asian shares gain as investors shrug off downbeat data ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 2:39 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were higher in Asia on Friday, despite data suggesting economies are slowing. The advance tracked gains on Wall Street, where the market is headed for its first weekly gain after three weeks of punishing losses.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.2% to 26,491.97 and the Kospi in Seoul jumped 2.4% to 2,369.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 2% to 21,707.92 and the Shanghai Composite index added 1% to 3,354.63.
