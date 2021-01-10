Asia Today: Virus rules tightened in province near Beijing Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 10:20 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hebei province bordering on the capital Beijing.
The outbreak focused on the Hebei cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai is one of China’s most serious in recent months and comes amid measures to curb the further spread during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.