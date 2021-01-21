Asia Today: Shanghai outbreak prompts 2 hospital lockdowns Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 11:11 p.m.
1 of4 Police officers and workers in protective suits close off a neighborhood as it is placed under lockdown in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals and some surrounding residential communities after they were linked to new coronavirus cases. (Chinatopix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Bystanders watch as police officers and workers in protective suits close off a neighborhood as it is placed under lockdown in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals and some surrounding residential communities after they were linked to new coronavirus cases. (Chinatopix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A man carries a child, both wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they stroll along a street near the popular frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. China is making some of its toughest travel restrictions yet as coronavirus cases surge in several northern provinces ahead of the travel rush for Lunar New Year on next month. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 A worker walks by a specially made steel sled parked alone on the capital popular ice skating frozen Houhai Lake after it was ordered to close following the coronavirus cases surge, in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. China is making some of its toughest travel restrictions yet as coronavirus cases surge in several northern provinces ahead of the travel rush for Lunar New Year next month. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals after they were linked to new coronavirus cases.
Outpatient services have been suspended and Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Renji Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, have been cordoned off, along with some surrounding residential communities.