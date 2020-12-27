Asia Today: No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harborside Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 10:07 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney. Authorities have banned New Year's Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney's downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.
A medical worker wearing protective gears takes sample at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. South Korea has confirmed its first cases of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in a business district in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he plans to submit legislation that will make coronavirus measures legally binding for businesses, punish violators and include economic compensation as his government struggles to slow the ongoing upsurge.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Suga says he plans to submit legislation that will make coronavirus measures legally binding for businesses, punish violators and include economic compensation as his government struggles to slow the ongoing upsurge.
SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.