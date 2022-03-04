As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 7:45 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China.
A Ukrainian team member in a wheelchair carried the country's now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the Bird’s Nest. Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a red face mask to protect against the coronavirus, attended the opening.