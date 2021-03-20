As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 4:37 a.m.
1 of18 Medical staff members tend to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit of the Papa Giovanni XIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse last March: as army trucks ferried virus dead from the city’s over-taxed crematoria, doctors struggled to care for 600 COVID patients, 100 in intensive care. One year later, the picture is much improved: the hospital now is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of those requiring intensive care. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — One year ago, Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the city’s overtaxed crematorium in images now seared into the collective pandemic memory.
The picture is much improved now: The hospital is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of whom require intensive care.