As crime rates rise, Montana city blames arriving convicts

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It was just about sunset on an autumn night in downtown Billings, and the staff of Jake’s restaurant was handling the dinner rush as 6 p.m. approached. The restaurant’s manager heard a disturbance near the bar and went to investigate. There he found the man he had fired just hours earlier wielding two steak knives and yelling “Give me all your money.”
The manager coaxed the former employee — a young felon on prison prerelease named in charges as Brandon Bird — into the alley behind the restaurant.