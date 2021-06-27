Artist's quarantine project on display at daughter's Ridgefield wedding

RIDGEFIELD — A local artist’s quarantine project was displayed to dozens of wedding guests Friday as Tara-Marie Lynch and Ryan Bares prepared to tie the knot.

The ceremony was held at Keeler Tavern Museum. Its sprawling greens and illustrious gardens were the focus of Judi Lynch’s paintings, which she spent “countless hours” commissioning over the past year as a wedding gift for her daughter.

“My mom had studied art and art history and has always had a paintbrush … in her hand,” Marie Lynch said. “She was originally doing these paintings as something for us to have, but I nudged her to put it on display.”

The gallery of original artwork was assembled in the Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn, which is primarily used for museum exhibits. Lynch explained that her mother visited the 4-acre site throughout the pandemic to paint the grounds as its colors changed from season to season.

“I thought ‘everyone should enjoy the time and effort and beauty of these paintings,’ especially when you can look at it on a canvas (and) see the blooms in the background,” she said.

Judi Lynch, who now lives in Roxbury, took to “plein air” painting, the landscape becoming her studio, and used casein paints to create some of the pieces. Casein, which is derived from a milk protein, is a fast-drying, water-soluble medium used by artists — and a technique she picked up at Founders Hall.

“She was first introduced to that by fellow community artists Doug Macklem and Rich Koleszarl,” Marie Lynch said.

Although Founders’ reopening fell within the week of her daughter’s wedding, Judi Lynch was there to rejoin the community she had missed during the pandemic. She is also a member of the Ridgefield Arts Council and helps maintain Keeler’s gardens on a volunteer basis.

“My mom is the most creative, talented and caring person,” Marie Lynch said. “To have her artwork surround us — depicting the gardens we’ll stand in together with family and friends for the first time in over a year — makes our day even more special.”

