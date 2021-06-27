Artist's quarantine project on display at daughter's Ridgefield wedding Alyssa Seidman June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 12:15 p.m.
Judi Lynch, mother-of-the-bride, assembled a gallery of original artwork for guests to enjoy in the Barn, at the wedding at Keeler Tavern in Ridgefield. Friday, June 25, 2021
RIDGEFIELD — A local artist’s quarantine project was displayed to dozens of wedding guests Friday as Tara-Marie Lynch and Ryan Bares prepared to tie the knot.
The ceremony was held at Keeler Tavern Museum. Its sprawling greens and illustrious gardens were the focus of Judi Lynch’s paintings, which she spent “countless hours” commissioning over the past year as a wedding gift for her daughter.