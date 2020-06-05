Library continues Artificial Intelligence series

The Ridgefield Library continues its new series called The Future is Now: Artificial Intelligence in 2020, on Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m., via a live online webinar with Dr. Laxmi Parida who will discuss AI in the Life Sciences.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to Computer Science Departments but has infiltrated almost all other fields of research and even our daily lives. AI has grown exponentially as a news topic and we are surrounded by devices that watch, listen, and even talk to each other! Given its ubiquity, it is pertinent to understand what AI is and what it is not. Is it the “groundwater” for the future’s thirst for convenience and quality of life? Dr. Laxmi Parida will focus on the role of AI in the Life Sciences: its limitations, its current influences and what, she believes, it is poised to achieve in the coming decades.

Dr. Laxmi Parida is an IBM Fellow, master inventor, and heads the Computational Genomics at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, USA. She also is an ISCB Fellow and a visiting professor at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York. Over the last 10 years, she has led the IBM Science team in the Cacao Consortium (with MARS, USDA), the Genographic Project with National Geographic, the Bioinformatics team in the “Sequence the Food Supply Chain Consortium” across multiple IBM labs in different geographies, and the science team in the personalized cancer medicine system “Watson for Genomics”

To register visit http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation to this event.