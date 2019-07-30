Art shows and galleries in Fairfield County

Opening

Audubon Exhibit: His Supporters & Predecessors, on view, Aug. 3-Sept. 29, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

13th Annual Danbury Railway Days, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Aug. 4, noon-5 p.m., Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Free train rides and a chance to operate a vintage locomotive. Admission: $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org, 203-778-8337.

Member Show Bloom, Aug. 4, 3-5 p.m., Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Show runs through Aug. 25. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720.

Art Centers

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: Carriagebarn.org.

Summer Salon Guild Exhibition, through Aug. 21, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Exhibition includes more than 130 Guild artists from across the country. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Ridgefield Pride Art Center, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.

Museums

Apollo 11 display, through Sept. 2, Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Display commemorates the historic moon landing on July 20, 1969. Daily presentations of the IMAX movie Apollo 11: First Steps Edition. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness - Five Decades of Art, through Sept. 15. Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age through Nov. 10. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Info: danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111. Gay Gatherings: Philip Johnson, David Whitney and the Modern Arts, through Aug. 19, at two buildings on the Glass House site: Da Monsta and the Painting Gallery, New Canaan.

History Is..., through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Mansion’s Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Tickets $200. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

Jazz Fridays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 6-7:30 p.m., on the patio at The Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Aug. 2, Open Field Runner featuring Brian Torff; Aug. 9, Jim Clark Quartet; Aug. 16, Nicole Pasternak Trio featuring Ralph Lalama and Michael Coppola; Aug. 23, Jen Durkin and her jazz ensemble; Aug. 30, Chris Coogan Quartet. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. 75th annual Wilton Artists’ Summer Show Exhibition/Reception through Aug. 29. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Jay Petrow, Aug. 26, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Pop Art Tour: American Pop Artist/Author Michael Albert exhibit, through August, Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Info: michaelalbert.com.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the Museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, runs through Sept. 21. Thomas S. Berntsen Exhibition “between thoughts something happened” through Aug. 16. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Simpatico, through Aug. 25, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Features four artists from the Artists Collective of Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Small Treasures, through Oct. 5, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. Info: norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Diversity, through Aug. 17, The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Features the artwork of Carol Bloch, Charles Hall, Michele Hubler and Tom Scippa. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com.

Micro Landscapes — Small on a Large Scale, through Aug. 31, Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Photographic works by Stamford native Eric Seplowitz. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Marina Shrady’s Beyond Boundaries, through Aug. 30, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Eclectic selection of inspired contemporary oil paintings. Info: 203-858-3082.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Ann Conrad Stewart: Exhibition of Paintings, through Aug. 30, Greenwich Hospital Garden Café, 5 Perryridge Rd., Greenwich. Presented by The Greenwich Art Society. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

ARTWorks Gallery on the Green, through Aug. 25, Chittim-Howell House, 60 East Ave., Norwalk. Featuring Ethereal States, oil paintings by Lina Morielli and Crazy Town, Ellen Gordon’s collection of collage and acrylic paintings. Info: tpaulsnorwalk.org/music/artworks.

Unity in Diversity, through Sept. 6, Bendheim Gallery, Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Opening reception: Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m. Greenwich Art Society’s member show. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.