Art Walk will bring Ridgefield village streets to life

Ridgefield's annual Art Walk brings strollers out to watch artists at work out on the village street. Ridgefield's annual Art Walk brings strollers out to watch artists at work out on the village street. Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Art Walk will bring Ridgefield village streets to life 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Art, artists, strollers and street life will take over downtown Ridgefield this weekend as the Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents its seventh annual Art Walk.

“It’s our end of summer celebration!” said Pam Stoddart, executive director of Ridgefield Guild of Artists and chair of the event. “Though this year has created some challenges, we hope everyone will come out to enjoy this time of year with our local artists!”

Art Walk 2020 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 21, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 13. This year’s event will be adjusted to the realities of life during COVID-19, applying local, state and CDC protocols. Artists from Ridgefield and surrounding towns in Westchester and Fairfield counties are participating, presenting paintings, photography, sculpture and much more in storefront windows.

Thirty merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are hosting thirty-nine individual artists for Art Walk 2020. Opening night is Friday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. with artists outside shops and stores to meet and greet — socially distanced, of course.

Saturday, Aug. 22, is Artist Day, with many of the participating artists filling the sidewalks showing their wares and demonstrating their craft. Each store will display artwork in the window for easy viewing.

All artwork is for sale. Proceeds are shared between artists and the guild, a 501c3 non-profit organization, to help with general expenses and future programming.

‘Community’ art project

Though the doors of its art barn on Halpin Lane were closed to visitors and students at the start of the coronavirus quarantine in March, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists (RGOA) initiated a community art project, inviting residents to stop by the guild and pick up a 10 x 10 canvas and creatively interpret what “community” means to them.

The response has been overwhelming and to date over 80 canvases have come back to the guild. The canvases will be showcased at town hall and on the https://rgoa.org/ website. They are for sale for a $50 donation to the guild. Additionally, as part of the fundraiser, the guild will offer “community” notecards, RGOA mugs, and masks for sale.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists volunteers will be out at an information table in front of town hall on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon for directions, to provide maps, and to process sales of artwork. Maps of participating artists and stores are also available at each venue.

Art Walk continues after the opening weekend festivities with artwork remaining in store windows through Sunday, Sept. 13. After the initial Saturday, Aug. 22, sales will be processed through the Guild by calling 203-438-8863 or emailing artwalkridgefield@gmail.com. More information is available from the guild at 203-438-8863 or https://rgoa.org/