Art Meyer affiliates with Coldwell Banker’s Ridgefield office

M. Arthur Meyer

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has announced that M. Arthur Meyer has affiliated with the Ridgefield office. As an experienced, affiliated real estate agent, Meyer will provide residential and commercial real estate services in Ridgefield, Redding, Danbury, Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, New Milford, Wilton, Weston, Easton, and Fairfield, as well as the surrounding communities within Fairfield, Westchester & Putnam Counties. He brings with him 16 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“Art’s passion for real estate and dedication to his clients perfectly align with the standard of excellence upheld by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,” said Joseph Porricelli, branch vice president of the Ridgefield office. “We are looking forward to watching Art grow his existing business and build many new relationships here at Coldwell Banker.”

“Service, knowledge, integrity & ‘out of the box thinking’ are the most important qualities that define me as a realtor,” said Meyer. “I am a residential and commercial real estate specialist. Whether you are selling your current home or looking to purchase your next home, I have the knowledge, expertise and experience to help make the transition a smooth and happy one. By closely listening to your needs, desires and special concerns, I will help you to achieve your real estate goals.”

Meyer is a member of the Smart Multiple Listing Service, the National Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors, New York Board of Realtors, and is an active member of the Ridgefield Lions Club. He was voted “Realtor of the Year” in 2018 by the members of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors. He also served as the president of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors in 2015 & 2016 and has been an active member of the Connecticut Association of Realtors Legislative Committee for the past six years and is a three-time past president of the Ridgefield Lions Club.