Arrest made in stabbing of woman in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they've made an arrest for a stabbing in Fargo.

A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed early Friday morning, authorities said.

KFGO reports officers were called to an apartment building shortly after midnight. They found a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot.

A Fargo man was taken into custody on a possible charge of aggravated assault.

It's not immediately clear where the woman was stabbed. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.