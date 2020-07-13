Arrest made in attack on city workers during protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A protester has been charged in connection to last week's attack on two city employees who were trying to tow a car from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall, authorities said Monday.

Daundre Fitzpatrick, 20, was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Louis circuit attorney, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporte d. Online court records do not list a defense attorney.

The workers went to City Hall around 3 a.m. Thursday to tow the cars as protesters occupied the area overnight. Two men assaulted the city workers.

One employee was hit in the face with an assault rifle, the other was punched in the back of the head, Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said in a statement.

“These people are not peaceful or non-violent and will be arrested and held accountable for their criminal behaviors,” Edwards said.

Occupy City Hall STL posted on its Facebook page called it “weaponization of parking enforcement" because the city website says illegally parked cars during street cleaning times will be ticketed.

Protesters have demanded Mayor Lyda Krewson resign because she read the names and addresses of people who wanted to defund police during a Facebook Live briefing weeks ago. Krewson later apologized.