Arkansas virus hospitalizations decline from record high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the coronavirus declined slightly on Saturday from a one-day record high while the number of reported cases increased by more than 1,900, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 922 hospitalizations, 16 fewer than the record 935 reported Friday, 1,905 newly reported cases and 16 additional deaths for totals of 143,821 cases and 2,337 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Arkansas has risen from nearly 1,194 new cases per day on Nov. 6 to almost 1,657 on Friday, based on data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of deaths in the state has also increased, rising from 22 per day on Nov. 6 to 24 deaths per day on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.