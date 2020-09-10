Arkansas reports nearly 1,300 active virus cases at colleges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported nearly 1,300 active coronavirus cases at its colleges and universities Thursday, as well as 525 in its public schools.

The state detailed the rise in on-campus virus cases in a new report days after Arkansas' top health official said the biggest growth in infections was coming from college-age people.

The vast majority of the active college cases are at the University of Arkansas’ main campus in Fayetteville, where officials have restricted on-campus activities and off-campus parties to combat the outbreak.

The state said there have been 2,585 cases total among public school students, faculty and staff since June 10.

The Health Department reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide on Thursday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 66,804. The state also reported 70 additional positive tests through antigen testing.

Twelve more people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities to 940. The state's hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 392.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.