LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 1,000 coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike in nearly five months

The Department of Health reported the state's virus cases now total 353,095 and its hospitalizations increased by 16 to 432. The state's COVID-19 deaths rose by seven to 5,933. Wednesday marked the biggest one-day jump in cases for Arkansas since the state reported 1,103 on Feb. 10.