Arkansas reports 591 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 591 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and six more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said at least 35,240 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the 34,655 confirmed cases reported Tuesday. The department said 6,876 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths in the state from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 380. The number of people hospitalized decreased by 14 to 474.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.