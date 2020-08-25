Arkansas reports 480 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 480 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 15 more deaths from COVID-19, the illness it causes.

The Department of Health said at least 57,374 people in the state have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, 5,312 are active and exclude those who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 711, while the number of people hospitalized from it dropped by 24 to 442.