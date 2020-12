LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has received its first shipment of the new coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, as the U.S. rolls out the largest vaccination campaign in its history.

Hutchinson tweeted that the state received the frozen vials made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech early Monday morning and that other shipments were expected later in the day. The governor said all of these shots will go to Arkansas health care workers.