Arizona reports 2,339 more COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 2,000 additional cases of coronavirus for a second straight day but with hospitalizations continuing a gradual decline.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday that there have been another 2,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 more known deaths.

Officials say deaths do not all occur on the same day but are often the results of reviewing death certificates going back weeks.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona now stands at 168,273 and the number of deaths at 3,454.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly. Meanwhile, hospital capacity statewide remained steadily in in the mid-80s in terms of percentage.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.