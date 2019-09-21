Arizona pension system sues state over public records

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has sued the state Department of Administration to stop the release of public records containing employee sexual harassment allegations.

The Arizona Republic reports that the state pension system for public safety personnel filed the lawsuit Thursday after the administration department had planned to release unredacted records to The Arizona Republic.

The newspaper says it requested all legal claims filed against fired department administrator Jared Smout and other staff as well as complaints filed against interim boss Bret Parke.

The lawsuit calls for a judge to order the state to black out the names of two suspected abuse survivors who are current employees.

Officials say the state pension system filed the lawsuit without approval from its legal counsel, which the agency is now seeking.

