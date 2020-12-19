Arizona paid widely varying prices for critical medical gear BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 11:27 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona officials bought more than $59 million worth of masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment intended for hospital employees and other frontline workers.
Cost didn’t seem to be their top concern — they needed the supplies.