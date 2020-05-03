Arizona now has 8,640 coronavirus cases and 362 known deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona now has 8,640 coronavirus cases, an increase of 276 since Saturday’s released figures, state health officials said Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also said there are 362 known deaths around the state from COVID-19, up by 14 deaths since Saturday.

Health officials said more than 76% of the people who have died of coronavirus in Arizona were ages 65 and older.

A majority of the deaths have come in Maricopa County and Pima County.

Maricopa County is the state’s most populous county and includes the Phoenix metro area and reports nearly 4,600 deaths so far from the coronavirus.

Pima County includes metro Tucson and reports more than 1,300 known COVID-19 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.