Arizona Legislature votes to outlaw private election grants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans voted Wednesday to ban private funding for elections, a response to millions of dollars in grants for the 2020 election from organizations with funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's foundation.
The measure was sent to Gov. Doug Ducey following a party-line vote in the Senate, where Democrats warned the measure could starve election offices of the funds needed to run secure and efficient elections. Democrats say the measure is one of several voter suppression bills that could get votes in the Legislature in the coming days weeks.