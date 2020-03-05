Arizona House nixes new short term rental rules

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has rejected a proposal that would have allowed cities to add some regulations for short term rental homes like those available through vacation rental sites Airbnb and VRBO.

The House rejected the measure from Republican Rep. John Kavanagh on a 35-25 vote Thursday. Gov. Doug Ducey pushed a law in 2016 that forbid cities from regulating vacation rentals.

The bill was prompted by complaints across the state over short-term rental properties turning into party homes.

Kavanagh's proposal would have allowed cities and towns to pass rules in what he called “very limited areas.” They include limiting the number of people who could stay in a home, requiring use of on-site parking if available and a ban outside smoking. Cities could also require installation of sound meters.

He said the proposal is intended to make properties invisible to nearby neighbors so there will be no phone calls to the police

Republican Sen. John Allen opposed the proposal and called it “a direct assault on property rights.”

Support and opposition came from members of both parties. Airbnb lobbied heavily against the bill.

Two other bills on short-term rentals are making their way through the Senate. One would tax properties at commercial rates and the other adds regulations to companies renting out homes.