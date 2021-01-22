Arizona GOP plots its future after Trump's presidency JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 5:04 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a press conference in Phoenix. The Arizona Republican Party is confronting its future this weekend after losing a second Senate seat and the presidential race. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday: the reelection bid by its controversial chairwoman, who has been among the most prolific promoters of baseless election conspiracies, and the censure of some of the party's best-known figures: Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, hugs Cindy McCain, left, after delivering his State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix. The Arizona Republican Party is confronting its future this weekend after losing a second Senate seat and the presidential race. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday: the reelection bid by its controversial chairwoman, who has been among the most prolific promoters of baseless election conspiracies, and the censure of some of the party's best-known figures: Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake arrives for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Arizona Republican Party is confronting its future this weekend after losing a second Senate seat and the presidential race. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday: the reelection bid by its controversial chairwoman, who has been among the most prolific promoters of baseless election conspiracies, and the censure of some of the party's best-known figures: Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — As a changing Arizona inches away from its staunchly Republican roots, the state GOP charged with reversing the trend is focused for now on showing its loyalty to former President Donald Trump.
The Arizona Republican Party confronts its future this weekend after losing the presidential race and a second U.S. Senate seat in four years. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday: the reelection bid by its controversial chairwoman, who has been among the most prolific promoters of baseless election conspiracies, and the censure of some of the party's best-known figures: Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey.
Written By
JONATHAN J. COOPER