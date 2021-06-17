Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 9:02 p.m.
FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo Arizona state Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, speaks at a news conference at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, in Phoenix.
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the media at the U.S-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz.
FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, speaks to the media in Phoenix.
PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal were close Thursday to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan before the whole deal came to a halt over the tax cut's effects on city revenue.
The changes include smaller tax cuts until actual revenue comes in above projections and a much larger paydown of state debt.