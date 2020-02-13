Argon, 6-month old female Fox Terrier mix puppy seeks forever family

Argon, a Noble Pup

Did you know the 2019 Best in Show winner at the Westminster Dog Show was a noble Wire Fox Terrier named King?

Fox Terriers were a passion of the British gentry for generations. Their affectionate, upbeat personality combined with their active, alert and playful nature make them an ideal family dog.

Did you know why the noble gases are so named? Their ability to avoid reacting when provoked by other compounds is considered majestic.

Meet Argon, a super-sweet, six-month old female Fox Terrier mix puppy available for adoption at the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter.

The word Argon comes from the Greek word for “lazy,” however ROAR’s Argon proved her name wrong, as her high energy level got her into a bit of trouble after she arrived at our Shelter from Florida with her siblings. Argon injured her knee during puppy playtime and needed surgery.

As best practice, ROAR’s staff and volunteers provide everything needed in the healing of any dog or cat while under its care and often beyond.

While Argon was recovering, her noble sibs, Neon, Krypton and Xenon were adopted into loving homes.

Happily, Argon is back in action and pacing her life at a playful but normal speed. The best medicine she needs now is a family.

Argon is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $400.

Come by and meet her noble highness, Argon. She doesn’t need a palace, just a loving home. Go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.