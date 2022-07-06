Argentina's economic change underlines president's weakening DANIEL POLITI and DEBORA REY July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 12:02 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Roman, 28, from Colombia, plays the violin inside the subway in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. Argentina's new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis will replace Martín Guzmán who quit unexpectedly Saturday, posting a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter. ( AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Argentina´s new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis smiles before being sworn into office at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. Batakis will replace Martín Guzmán who quit unexpectedly Saturday, posting a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman walks outside of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, building during the IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 21, 2022. Guzman announced his resignation on Saturday, July 2, via twitter. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, right, and Vice President Cristina Fernandez, attend a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the state-run oil company YPF, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 3, 2022. The abrupt resignation of Argentina’s economy minister over the weekend first week of July 2022, engulfed the country in an all-too familiar feeling of crisis and amounted to yet another sign of isolation for President Alberto Fernández who appears to be quickly losing allies in the governing coalition while Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner gains ground. Gustavo Garello/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Francisco Leiva, 28, poses for a photo from inside a garbage container while recycling cardboard, plastics and metal to sell in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. About four of every 10 Argentines are poor. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 President Alberto Fernandez, right, and new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis smile after Batakis´ swear-in ceremony at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. Batakis will replace Martín Guzmán who quit unexpectedly Saturday, posting a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Argentina´s new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis smiles before being sworn into office at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. Batakis will replace Martín Guzmán who quit unexpectedly Saturday, posting a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The abrupt resignation of Argentina’s economy minister has engulfed the country in an all-too familiar anxiety that flows from its periodic financial crises in recent decades.
The departure of moderate Martín Guzmán on Saturday also gave another sign of the growing isolation of President Alberto Fernández within his own governing coalition while Vice President Cristina Fernández gains influence. Silvina Batakis, a left-leaning ally of the vice president, was tapped late Sunday as the new economy minister.
Written By
DANIEL POLITI and DEBORA REY