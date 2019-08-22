Aquarion to make water main improvements in Ridgefield

A water main break at the intersection of Main Street and Prospect Street has delays traffic in downtown Ridgefield, Conn, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The Ridgefield Library has closed for business following the break as ongoing utility work on Prospect Street has limited the water supply. The library plans to open at its regular time Saturday, Feb. 2.

Aquarion Water Company today announced a water main cleaning project in Ridgefield from Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Oct. 18. The project is being undertaken to ensure that customers continue to receive the highest quality water, the company said in an announcement about the project.

The Ridgefield water main cleaning project is estimated to last approximately eight weeks. During that time, customers may notice some discoloration in their water. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends customers store tap water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should also refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored. Before resuming use, customers should run their cold-water faucets until the water appears clear.

Aquarion says it appreciates its customers’ understanding and patience during this project. Below is the schedule for the Ridgefield water main cleaning project.

Work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, customers can access a regularly updated street schedule at www.aquarionwater.com under “Alerts and Outages” and on the company’s water main cleaning hotline at 1-800-203-7000.

For other questions, call Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

The streets scheduled for the first week of the project are:

Monday, Aug. 26: Aspen Ledges Rd., Bob Hill Rd., Highview Dr., Rockcrest Dr., Rockcrest Ln., Summit Ln.

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Aspen Ledges Rd., Old Stagecoach Rd., Partridge Dr., Rolling Ridge Rd., Short Ln., Sugarloaf Mountain Rd., Todds Rd.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Bennetts Farm Rd., Knollwood Dr., Quail Dr., Topcrest Ln., Virginia Ct.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Minuteman Rd., Revere Dr.

Friday, Aug. 30: Peaceable Hill Rd., Peaceable Ridge Rd.

For more information, visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.