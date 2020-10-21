Applications being accepted for family court judge in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for a pending vacancy on a family court serving West Virginia's largest county.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will accept applications and letters of recommendation through Nov. 9 for a seat on the Eleventh Family Court Circuit in Kanawha County, the governor's office said in a news release.

Paperwork must be submitted to general counsel Brian Abraham at the Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

Applicant interviews will be held on Nov. 19.