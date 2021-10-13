Apple CEO, NBA's Dwayne Wade help LGBTQ group build homes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook and NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade joined Utah leaders Wednesday to announce the completion of a local advocacy group's campaign to build new homes that provide services for LGBTQ youth in the U.S. West.

Encircle, a non-profit providing mental health services for LGBTQ youth, has surpassed its goal of raising $8 million to build eight new homes with locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah aimed at providing safe spaces and preventing teen suicide.