Appeals court restores ballot access rule for 3rd parties

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and restored a hefty signature requirement for third-party candidates seeking to run for certain offices in Georgia.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that requiring third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters doesn't violate constitutional protections, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. No third-party candidate for U.S. House has ever been able to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot, the newspaper reported.