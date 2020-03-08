Apartment building in Urbandale engulfed by flames Sunday

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An apartment building in Urbandale caught fire and was damaged extensively Sunday morning.

The building in Urbandale's Ashford Ridge complex was engulfed in flames Sunday, said Claire Brehmer, spokeswoman for the property owner, Hubbell Realty.

"The entire roof is gone," Brehmer said.

Firefighters contained the fire by Sunday afternoon to a single building in the complex. Of the building's 36 apartments, 31 were occupied.

"I'm kind of still processing everything," resident Joe Brandt, 29, said. Brandt grabbed his phone, keys and wallet and left his apartment when he heard the fire alarms.

Brehmer said dozens of cats and kittens had been rescued from the building.

Brehmer said Hubbell is working with the Red Cross to make sure everyone is safe and displaced residents have a place to stay.