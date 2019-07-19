100 Danbury Road: Apartment building expansion goes back to hearing on July 23

Plans for 16 new apartments — five them to qualify as affordable — at Steve Zemo’s mixed-use 100 Danbury Road complex will be the subject of a continued hearing of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Inland Wetlands Board next week.

The public hearing, which had a first session June 25, is slated to resume July 23, next Tuesday, at a meeting slated to start at 7:30 in the town hall annex.

The 16 apartments are proposed as an addition to a 43-unit apartment building, on roughly two acres at 100 Danbury Road — a site across Route 35 from Copps Hill Plaza that also includes a bank and an office building. The property is in a B-3 business zone, and backs up to Ligi’s Way. The development is being proposed under state affordable housing statute 8-30g, which allows developers to circumvent most zoning restrictions as long as 30 percent of the units being constructed qualify as affordable under state guidelines, which call for units be affordable for families at 60 percent and 80 percent of state median income.

Based on a state median income of $96,300, a draft affordability plan for the project states that the maximum rental rates for two-bedroom affordable units would be $1,246 for a family at 60 percent of state median income and $1,679 for family at 80 percent of state median.

Of the five new apartments meant to qualify as affordable, one would be a one-bedroom unit and four would have two bedrooms.

At the first hearing session, traffic consultant Mike Valenti of Frederick Clark Associates said the 16 added units could be expected to add another six to eight vehicle trips to the peak hour traffic on Danbury Road, which he said was quite heavy at 1,300 to 1,500 two-way trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

No one from the public spoke for or against the proposal.

The hearing was extended so the developer’s team, headed by attorney Robert Jewell, could get more information on some issues raised by commissioners.