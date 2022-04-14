Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise JOE McDONALD, Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 7:25 a.m.
1 of15 The skyline of Beijing is reflecting in the sunglasses of a woman wearing a face mask as she walks at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 People wearing face masks walk near blossoming trees at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 People wearing face masks walk near blossoming trees at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers clean and disinfect the floor of a makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Anti-virus controls that shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Ding Ting/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, COVID-19 patients leave a makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Anti-virus controls that shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Ding Ting/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo of blossoming trees at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A man wearing a face mask walks past blossoming trees at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo of blossoming trees at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, COVID-19 patients leave a makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Anti-virus controls that shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Ding Ting/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 In this image taken from video provided by Grape Chen, Grape Chen puts on goggles before heading out for a COVID-19 test as part of a mass coronavirus testing effort in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 4, 2022. Anti-virus controls that shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. Chen said she is panicking about being able to obtain medication for her father, who is recovering from a stroke. She called police after getting no response from an official hotline but was told quarantine rules prevented officers from helping. (Grape Chen via AP) Show More Show Less
15 of15
BEIJING (AP) — Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China’s biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves.
Shanghai is easing rules that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes after complaints they had trouble getting food. But most of its businesses still are closed. Access to Guangzhou, an industrial center of 19 million people near Hong Kong, was suspended this week. Other cities are cutting off access or closing factories and schools.