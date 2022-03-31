Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 12:41 a.m.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row.
Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others.