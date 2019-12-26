https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Anti-Semitic-signs-found-in-Vermont-second-time-14932481.php
Anti-Semitic signs found in Vermont second time this month
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Flyers defending anti-Semitism were found in Vermont for the second time this month.
Several signs were stapled to utility poles in St. Albans on Tuesday, WCAX-TV reported.
The signs read: “ Its okay to be anti-Semitic.”
City employees quickly removed the signs.
Police have seen similar signs in the past that had “some anti-Semitic undertones" to them, said Sgt. Joseph Thomas.
The signs don't violate the law, Thomas said, but they could “cause some upheaval in the community.”
Rabbi Eliyahu Junik, of Chabad-Burlington, encouraged whoever put up the signs to “get help” and meet Jewish people.
The signs are under investigation.
