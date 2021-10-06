Another barrier for Black and Hispanic people: Good mental health care

Living with a mental health disorder isn't easy. It can carry the weight of stigma, making you feel different. For people who face racial and ethnic discrimination, experts say the added "otherness" of mental illnesses may prove one hurdle too many in reaching the help they need.
"They might not want to share that they are having a problem with members of their family or community, for fear of being discriminated against or treated differently," said Alice Villatoro, an assistant professor in the public health program at Santa Clara University in California. "They are already treated as an 'other' as a minority, and don't want to add to that."