Another Mainer is ready to head into space

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Challenger Learning Center is ensuring that Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy heads into space with well-wishes from his home state.

The organization is asking for messages, pictures, and videos to be posted on its Facebook page. Those messages will be shared with Cassidy before he blasts off on Thursday.

It will be Cassidy's third mission into space.

The York native and Navy SEAL will be the second Mainer on the International Space Station, joining Caribou native Jessica Meir for about a week before Meir returns to Earth.