Another CVID-19 case confirmed at Ridgefield High School

Ridgefield High School Ridgefield High School Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Another CVID-19 case confirmed at Ridgefield High School 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Another case of case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Ridgefield High School. Contact tracing is under way, and it is expected that some high school students will need to self-quarantine.

“Ridgefield High School learned this evening that there is a member of the school community that has tested positive for COVID-19,” RHS principal Jake Greenwood wrote in an email to RHS families Wednesday evening, Nov. 4.

“Given that this information was just provided, we are in the process of contact tracing,” Greenwood said. “All students and staff who are expected to quarantine will be notified by RPS personnel.”

He added, “Our building custodians and maintenance staff are on site and currently applying our enhanced cleaning protocols to deep clean the facility.”

An email concerning the situation was also sent out by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva, forwarding a communication from Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison.

Crook closed his email by noting the worsening situation with the pandemic regionally.

“We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 in Fairfield County and in Ridgefield,” Crook said. “Please take stock of mitigation efforts, wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain proper distance from others.”