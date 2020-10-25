Another COVID-19 case found in Ridgefield Schools

A new case of COVID-19 discovered at East Ridge Middle School has resulted to another 34 students and eight teachers being required to quarantine. That brings the number of people asked to quarantine due to exposures in the Ridgefield schools to 108 — 95 students and 13 staff members— by Hearst Connecticut Media’s count.

The person who tested positive was in East Ridge Middle School and possibly contagious on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21 through Oct, 23, according to school officials.

The latest case was announced in an email sent to school families and staff by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva on about 5:15 on Saturday evening, Oct. 24.

It represents the second COVID-19 case at East Ridge Middle School and there have also been two incidents of people who tested positive at Ridgefield High School, as well as RHS girls soccer team members who were exposed while at an away game.

In her email to families Saturday, Superintendent Da Silva forwarded a message from Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison Coordinator of Nursing Services.

“Late this afternoon we learned that a member of the ERMS community tested positive for COVID-19,” Crook wrote. “This individual was in the ERMS building and considered to have been potentially infectious on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We have consulted with Dr. James Ahern and Mr. Ed Briggs Town of Ridgefield Health Department Director and have begun the process of contact tracing. We will be making calls to 34 students and 8 teachers who will be required to quarantine until November 3rd…”

Previous cases

Before the Saturday, Oct. 24, email, there had been announcements of COVID-19 exposures in the Ridgefield Public Schools Oct. 21, Oct. 16 and Oct. 5. All involved either the high school or East Ridge Middle School.

Superintendent Da Silva and Crook sent students’ families and staff an email Wednesday, Oct. 21, saying that an individual from the RHS school community had tested positive for COVID-19, and had participated in the PSAT at RHS on Saturday, Oct. 17. School officials determined that 9 students and one teacher would be required to quarantine for 14 days due to the exposure.

Before that there’d been an early dismissal Friday, Oct. 16, because a member of the RHS community had tested positive for Covid-19.

And later that Friday school officials announced they’d become aware of potential exposure of members of the RHS girls soccer team at an away game earlier in the week.

Between the case who was in school and the exposure of the soccer team a total of 52 students and four faculty had been asked to quarantine.

The schools’ first incident was announced Oct. 5 and school officials said that working with health authorities they had determined the person had not been in school when contagious, so building closures and contact tracing were not deemed necessary.

They announced the next day that the school involved was was East Ridge Middle School.