Annual New Hampshire count shows drop in homelessness

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The overall number of people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire is dropping, though four of the state's 10 counties saw increases in recent years, according to a report released Wednesday by a nonprofit advocacy group.

The New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness draws on state and federal data for its annual report. Its comparison of the annual “point in time” counts show the overall number of people experiencing homelessness decreased by 5% to 1,382 from January 2017 to January 2019, but the numbers went up in Carroll, Cheshire Coos and Hillsborough counties. And while the number of families and veterans experiencing homelessness decreased, the number of homeless students increased by 12% to 3,993.

The report also includes data about challenges in accessing affordable housing. Rents have increased by more than 7% from 2017 to 2019, and vacancy rates have decreased to less than 1% in half of the 10 counties.

“A housing market characterized by increased rents and extremely low vacancy rates makes it challenging for anyone to access affordable rental housing, and is particularly difficult for those with the lowest incomes who may face other disadvantages that may hinder housing stability,” Cathy Kuhn, the coalition's director, said in a statement.

The state budget passed in October, however, included some of the most significant investments in housing and homeless services in a decade. The budget included money for services such as eviction prevention and youth outreach, plus $10 million for the state's Affordable Housing Fund. It also allows for the creation of a Medicaid benefit for supportive housing services.

“Taken together, these investments in housing and services represent a significant turning point in the state's recognition and response to the challenges of homelessness and housing affordability," she said.