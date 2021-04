The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is having its annual Barn Tag Sale April 15-18, and April 23-24.

Attendees will be able to browse through a historic barn that is full of treasures and trinkets. The sale will also feature furniture, fine china, toys, housewares, antiques, collectibles, books and more.

The tag sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Tavern Museum and History Center’s historic four-acre site (152 Main Street Ridgefield), rain or shine.

Parking and admission is free. Masks and social distancing required.