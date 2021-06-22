Annual BandJam rocks The Ridgefield Playhouse Staff June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 12:57 p.m.
Local punk rock band Freedom Rockets features guitarist/vocalist Jimy Bishop, of Ridgefield, and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Diaz, of Danbury.
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo
Winning high school band Gremlin Daycare is a five-piece rock group that came together at Lagond Music School in Elmsford, N.Y., based on the members’ shared affinity for ‘70s rock and electric fusion. The band features bassist Toby Dorfman, of Chappaqua, N.Y., guitarist Julia Levin, of Teaneck, N.J., keyboardist Noah Lin, of Pleasantville, N.Y., guitarist/vocalist Alicia Sang, of Irvington, N.Y., and drummer Jonah Weinstock, of Brewster, N.Y.
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo
Other local musicians participating in the finals included Electric Jane’s vocalist Juliette Axen and bassist Beck Silverman, both of Ridgefield, and its guitarists Marc DiGiacomo, of South Salem, N.Y., and Rodrigo Galavis, of New Canaan.
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo
Winning middle school band Speed Limit is a four-piece rock group that met at School of Rock in Ridgefield and formed for the purpose of entering BandJam. The band members are drummer Ben Axen, of Ridgefield, guitarist/bassist Finn LoFaso, of Brookfield, guitarist/bassist Aidan Murphy, of Brookfield, and vocalist Will Falconetti, of Ridgefield
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo
BandJam host Christine O’Leary, far right, announced the winning bands at the end of the competition.
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo
RIDGEFIELD — On June 6, The Ridgefield Playhouse hosted the finals of the 11th annual BandJam competition for local middle and high school bands.
Over the past few months, bands submitted original and/or cover recordings for consideration to BandJam’s panel of judges. After two rounds of judging the field was narrowed to three middle school and five high school bands.