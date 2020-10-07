Anne McPherson Tracy steps down from Land Conservancy

Anne McPherson Tracy Photo: Contributed / Land Conservancy Of Ridgefield

Anne McPherson Tracy retired from the board of the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield, a local private land trust, in September after serving with distinction for more than 45 years.

The granddaughter of Stephen T. Mather who was the founder and first director of the National Park Service, Tracy has also served on the board of the national Student Conservation Association and the Christian Ministry in the National Parks, and is a lifetime member of Save the Redwoods League. She is a trustee of the Ridgefield Historical Society and a longtime member of the Ridgefield Garden Club.

“Anne has been a dedicated and highly respected member of the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield board, carrying on her family’s tradition of preserving land for the enjoyment of others here in Ridgefield,” said Land Conservancy president Michael Carpenter. “We will miss her on the board.”

More information about the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield may be found on their website at landconservancyofridgefield.org.